On the market for offers in excess of £1.3m with Arnold & Phillips, this six-bed detached home features a modern architectural style, a spacious design, an an entertainment floor with a state-of-the-art swimming pool, a games room, and a bespoke bar. It also boasts a living room with fireplace, underfloor heating, an open-plan kitchen with dining area and central island, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, and landscaped gardens. Take a look around...