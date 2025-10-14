Ideally situated in a sought-after residential area, this spacious three-bedroom semi-detached home on Redcar Road offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and family-friendly living.

Stylish, bright and ready to move into the property features a welcoming lounge, a contemporary fitted kitchen with dining area and three well-proportioned bedrooms - making it ideal for families, professionals or first-time buyers.

Outside, the property benefits from a generous rear garden, providing a private and low-maintenance space for relaxing, entertaining or for children to play. A driveway to the front offers convenient off-road parking, while the surrounding area boasts excellent schools, local shops and easy transport links to Blackpool town centre and beyond.

Beautifully maintained throughout, this lovely home offers both comfort and practicality in equal measure - a fantastic opportunity to own a stylish property in a well-connected part of the Fylde Coast.

Take a look inside and discover everything this inviting home has to offer.