Stylish and functional: Russell Hobbs expands its popular range with the Distinctions Microwave
Available in 3 colour ways; Ocean Blue, Titanium and Black, this range is made to fit all homes.
With a 20L capacity, dinner time is more-the-merrier, making it ideal for families.
With 800W power and 5 power levels, cooking is both quick and easy. What’s more, whether you are heating up last night’s leftovers or defrosting a tasty meal, the 8 auto-cook menus options including the defrost and reheat functions, ensure food is cooked to perfection every time.
Russell Hobbs understand that cooking can get messy, but getting rid of splashes and spills is effortless; the 10.5” glass turntable is both removable and dishwasher safe.
