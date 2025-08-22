Stunning 3 bed terraced house for sale opposite Blackpool's Stanley Park with garden and immaculate interior

This is a stunning character home in an area you will love.

Beautifully presented this spacious garden-terraced property is a true credit to its current owners.

It’s right opposite Stanley Park, boasts three generous bedrooms, including a master suite measuring over 17ft x 11ft.

The property also features two separate reception rooms—perfect for family living or entertaining.

To the rear, you'll find a sunnier, west-facing garden extending over 50ft. Adding to its appeal is a detached garage with an additional parking space beyond.

This is a rare opportunity to secure a truly immaculate home in a prime location.

It’s on the market for £215,000 with McDonald, Fylde Coast

West Park Drive, Blackpool

