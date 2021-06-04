Striking four-bed semi-detached Lytham home with modern kitchen and private rear garden on the market for £580,000
This semi-detached Lytham home catches the eye and them some.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:22 pm
On the market for £580,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this four-bed property features a double detached garage, a spacious entrance hallway, a dining room, a modern kitchen with seating area and bi-fold doors leading out onto the patio, master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, and a lovely rear garden with decked area. Take a look around...
