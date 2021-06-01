Striking four-bed Blackpool home with elegant finish and manicured gardens to front and rear on the market for £425,000
This home is impressive.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:21 pm
On the market for £425,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings, this four-bed detached Blackpool home boasts a large driveway and front garden, entrance hallway, large rooms throughout, fitted kitchen and dining area with fireplace, masted bedroom with en suite and dressing area, and secluded rear garden space. Take a look around...
