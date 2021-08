On the market for £2m with Fine & Country, this glorious seven-bed Rossendale mansion is accessed via an electric gate and features mature grounds enveloping the property, a grand reception hall, amazing amounts of natural light, a snooker room, pool room, bar, gym, amazing reception rooms, a truly stunning kitchen, gorgeous bedrooms and bathrooms, and gardens boasting a raised balcony terrace, an inset swim spa and hot tub, and sprawling lawns. Take a look around...