Sprawling Lake District mansion on the banks of Lake Windermere on the market for £2.4m
Yew Tree was originally built in the 1930s.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £2.4m with Hackney & Leigh, this five-bed property sits on the banks of Lake Windermere and boasts its own jetty and slipway as well as features such as aspect views across the lake, a modern fitted kitchen, a bright conservatory, a home office, and masted bedroom with dressing room and en suite. Take a look around...
