Sprawling five-bed Blackpool property with indoor swimming pool and sea views on the market for £600,000
A stunning five-bed home with indoor swimming pool - it doesn't get much better than that.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 4:55 am
On the market for £599,995 with Farrell Heyworth, this breathtaking home features not only a swimming pool but a sauna, a music room, a double garage, a bright conservatory, a spacious kitchen diner, gardens to the side and rear, and a master suite with sea views, a walk-in wardrobe, and an en-suite. Take a look around...
