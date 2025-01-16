This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £450,000 with Purplebricks, this charming and secluded property is ideal for those looking for convenient and spacious living.

A well-presented home in Darwen, this place offers the dual benefits of being a true bungalow providing single-level living for those who have reached the age where stairs are becoming less appealing whilst also being plenty roomy as well.

It features four double bedrooms, including a main bedroom with two walk-in wardrobes, whilst the other living spaces are welcoming, cosy, and perfect for modern life, offering flexible usage for families.

Situated in a sought-after area which benefits not only from bucolic seclusion but also prominent transport links and local amenities such as shops and healthcare services, this home also sits at the end of a private road, making it a wonderfully sequestered property.

With a generous rear garden perfect for outdoor activities and al fresco dining, it also has a converted garage currently being used as an office as well as a workshop for added space and convenience. What’s more, this home also has its own solar panels for energy production once the warmed months kick into gear.

This place combines spacious interiors with peaceful outdoor space and privacy - take a look around...