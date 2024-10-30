Spectacular & supreme 5 bed Lancashire mega mansion with gym, sauna & landscaped garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:11 BST

There really only is one word for this place: perfection.

On the market for £1.1m with Armitstead Barnett, this modern mansion is simply spectacular.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

A recently-constructed modern home in the quaint and tranquil village of Little Hoole outside of Preston, this spacious, high-quality home not only features stunning contemporary design, but boasts breathtaking countryside views to boot.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

To the ground floor, you will find a bright entrance hall, a living room with built-in entertainment system, and a vast open-plan kitchen diner with supreme high-end finishes, integrated appliances, and bi-fold doors opening onto the rear patio. A double-sided fireplace separates the kitchen from a lounge bathed in natural light.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

There is also a playroom, a utility room with a dog shower, and a downstairs WC, while upstairs you will find four double bedrooms including a deluxe main with en suite and walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, this magnificent home boasts landscaped front and rear gardens as well as an outbuilding housing a gym with a sauna and an entertainment area with kitchenette and log burner. There is also an extensive lawn, play area, and BBC space, while the home also features a detached double garage with an office above, electric gates, and security system.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Take a look around...

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

All of Lancashire's 37 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

26 of the best & highest rated restaurants in Lancashire you have to try, from takeaways to Michelin stars

These are Blackpool's dodgiest and roughest old school pubs down the decades... according to you

The 35 very best and most desirable places to live in Lancashire, according to you

The 21 ugliest parts of Lancashire according to readers, including spots in Preston and Blackburn

The 26 best dog friendly pubs in Lancashire to visit for a pint with your adorable pooch

1. Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales

2. Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales

3. Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales

4. Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales

5. Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales

6. Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBlackburnGardensAppliancesPreston
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice