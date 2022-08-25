News you can trust since 1873
Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Spectacular countryside barn conversion with classic design on the market for £1.95m

This home is a truly unique barn conversion.

By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:35 am

On the market for £1.95m with Arnold & Phillips, this five-bed Dalton home features a stunning main entrance, four reception rooms, a bespoke hand-crafted kitchen with central island, large bedrooms overlooking the stunning surrounding countryside, a games room and home cinema, a charming courtyard, and a professionally landscaped garden. Take a look around...

