On the market for £149,950 with Unique Estate Agency, this extended three-bedroom family home, located near Bispham village amenities, is ideal for investors as it’s sold with a tenant in situ.
It features a spacious kitchen/dining/family room, separate lounge, and a ground-floor WC. The home has two double bedrooms and a family bath and shower room. The property is in a great location, close to shops, restaurants, schools, and excellent transport links.
With a long-term tenant in place, this home offers a secure return, so take a look around...
