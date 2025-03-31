Spacious extended 3 bed Bispham family home perfect for investment with established tenant on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:22 BST

This property is sure to catch a few eyes...

On the market for £149,950 with Unique Estate Agency, this extended three-bedroom family home, located near Bispham village amenities, is ideal for investors as it’s sold with a tenant in situ.

It features a spacious kitchen/dining/family room, separate lounge, and a ground-floor WC. The home has two double bedrooms and a family bath and shower room. The property is in a great location, close to shops, restaurants, schools, and excellent transport links.

With a long-term tenant in place, this home offers a secure return, so take a look around...

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

1. Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

2. Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

3. Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

4. Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

5. Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

6. Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | Inver Road (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Related topics:MetroPropertyBlackpoolPropertyMoneyHousing
