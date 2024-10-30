This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £240,000 with Purplebricks, this home is certainly an eye-catcher.

A four-bed semi-detached family home located in Bispham just outside Blackpool, this property is as impressive and ready-made for family life as it is unique, idiosyncratic, and characterful.

An impressive residence which the estate agents say combines ‘elegance with practicality’, this home benefits from the fact that it occupies a spacious corner plot, giving it a prominent position on the tranquil street.

Well connected to Preston, Cleveleys, Poulton, and Blackpool, this home was formerly an AirBnB and features a flexible ground-floor layout with an entrance hallway, a lounge (currently being used as a bedroom), a stylish kitchen with feature fireplace, and an additional dining area with a hot tub overlooking the garden.

Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms (two of which are doubles) and a stunning and large four-piece family bathroom, while the home also features an attractive landscaped garde with built-in BBQ area and seating, making it ideal for entertaining.

Move-in ready with no onward chain, this home is ready made for a family looking for a modern property.

