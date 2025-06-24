Shop the best Stitch homeware merch
Here is a selection of the top picks of Stitch homeware that allows you to invite some of the magic into your home.
Starting off with the new Scrub Daddy, the beloved household cleaning brand known for its smiley-faced sponges, who has teamed up with entertainment giant Disney for a collaboration celebrating the new Disney Lilo & Stitch live action film.
The collaboration brings a fun, collectible twist to cleaning with a special edition Disney Stitch-inspired Scrub Daddy product. Designed to capture the playful spirit of Experiment 626, the new scrubber is set to delight Disney fans and Scrub Daddy enthusiasts alike.
Featuring Stitch’s unmistakable ears and signature grin and Scrub Daddy’s famous FlexTexture® material, the sponge blends form and function - turning everyday chores into an intergalactic adventure.
Stitch fans can also pick up a Stitch Thermos from the signature collection which is ideal for summer and keeps drinks hot or cold, priced at £30. Visit DUNELM - www.dunelm.com
Shoppers can also add a playful touch to their garden this summer with the Disney’s Stitch Plant Garden Stake from DOBBIES – www.dobbies.com at £6.99.
Also Disney’s Stitch Kids Gardening Gloves at £3.99 and Disney’s Stitch Garden Statue (Small) priced £24.99.
