Shellene helps to organise a programme of activities for members who use Senior Moments Hub – a day centre based in St Annes that caters for adults living with dementia.

So when the centre on Wood Street was given the use of two allotment plots, she knew they would be of huge benefit to the Hub’s ‘family members’.

Shellene said: “St Annes Town Council kindly gave us two plots at the Blundell Road Allotments. It was a large undertaking and took a lot of planning and hard work. When we first spoke to our clients, who we call family members, there were lots of smiles and memories that came up about gardening, but also a few ‘I used to be able to, but can't now’ comments. These comments made us more determined to make it possible for them.”

Marcia Foster in the allotment looked after by Senior Moments Hub

Gardening is thought to help people living with dementia by giving them the opportunity to socialise, take part in physical activity and stimulate their senses and memories.

After hours of hard work to prepare the plots, the smiles – as well as flowers and vegetables – began to grow among the Senior Moments Hub.

And to top it all off, the Hub has just been awarded ‘outstanding’ in the Royal Horticultural Society It’s Your Neighbourhood competition.

Shellene explained the plots were offered to them in spring this year.

Shellene Divall, an activities assistant at Senior Moments Hub, with the RHS It's Your Neighbourhood Award

She added: “The first few visits to the allotment were about preparing the plots and ridding them of weeds. This was physically challenging and we quickly realised that we would need to be very watchful, and take it slowly.

"Relatives donated lots of tools, plant pots and gardening equipment.

“Christine Holland, of St Annes in Bloom, who is also my aunt, offered lots of advice and some other volunteers to do some of the hard graft. Other allotment holders were also very helpful.

"One of our family members, who is non-verbal, grabbed a shovel and started digging the soil over like he was in his forties. He had a huge smile on his face and it was obvious he knew exactly what to do. The fresh air had a positive, therapeutic effect on everyone, whether they were digging or just enjoying the sunshine.

Having an allotment has been therapeutic for Senior Moments Hub members. Pictured is Brenda Fretton

“Many of our family members don't get the opportunity to go out alone, so they enjoyed walking around looking at all the flowers and vegetables or just sitting chatting.”

It quickly became evident that gardening was helping Hub members to grow in confidence as they shared their knowledge of horticulture – and eating their first crop of strawberries and peas was a moment of pure joy.

"People started taking on responsibilities every time they were at the allotment”, Shellene added.

"Some knew what each plant was and some knew which were weeds whilst I didn't! Each week the smiles grew and eating our first strawberries and shelling our first peas were moments we all cherished. We harvested peas, beans, lettuce and strawberries and took them back to the hub for others to enjoy. This then led to other activities such as shelling peas and making jam and chutney. It has led to a great sense of achievement.”

Derek Fletcher tends to the Senior Moments Hub allotment in St Annes