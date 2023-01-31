A hot milky nightcap can help to warm you up before bedtime (photo: Adobe)

Cold weather can play havoc with sleep but some simple measures can help.

“A lot of us struggle with getting to sleep in the colder months,” said Nic Shacklock, from Online-Bedrooms.

“It sounds simple, but something as straightforward as making sure your bed isn't close to a window can make all the difference when it comes to resisting turning on the heating in an evening.”

Online-Bedrooms.co.uk has these tips for staying warm in bed:

Bundle up

Having a cold body can distract from sleeping and cause issues with waking up several times throughout the night, which is why it’s important to wrap up warm before getting into bed.

One of the best materials for keeping in warmth is silk.

Those who feel uncomfortable wearing lots of layers to bed at night should keep warm, thick clothes on their bedside table to grab in the night.

Move your bed

The placement of your bed may be affecting how warm you feel during the night.

If your bed is near a window, even if it’s double-glazed, the cold from outside can seep through and affect your sleep.

Hot milky nightcap

Get into the routine of having a warm milky drink in the evening.

Not only will the drink warm you from the inside, but milk contains tryptophan which helps the body prepare for sleep.

Bedroom heating

Once it gets dark outside, shut your blinds and curtains to keep warmth in during the hours leading up to your bedtime.

When turning the heating on, if possible keep it to your bedroom only – and make sure all doors are closed with no drafts from other areas of your home.

Hot water bottle

Save on energy and warm up your body in bed by using a hot water bottle.

The heat created from the water bottle can also aid a relaxing night’s sleep, as the warmth circulates blood flow and improves blood flow around the body.

Try also placing it into your bed while you have a shower and get ready to sleep, as it will warm up your mattress and duvet.

Fluffy socks

