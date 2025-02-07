Rightmove's most-viewed properties of 2024, from Jurgen Klopp's mansion to Buckingham Palace's neighbour

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 14:47 BST

With 2024 having drawn to a close and 2025 well underway, here we take a look back at some of the incredible homes that captured the imagination of house-hunters across the nation.

From Jurgen Klopp’s spectacular Formby mansion and a uniquely-designed Accrington mansion, to a stunning London property near Buckingham Palace, a glorious Glasgow home, and a Grade I listed Oxford manor house, these are the most popular homes on Rightmove in 2024.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

"From a luxurious former football manager's residence to a historic Grade I-listed Abbey, the most-viewed homes of the year reflect the wide-ranging dreams of home-hunters this year across Great Britain,” said Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert. “Whether it's a property fit for royalty opposite Buckingham Palace, or a stunning family home, these remarkable listings showcase the unique charm and diversity of the UK housing market, offering something for everyone."

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Spread across the nation, from Glasgow to London, take a peek inside some of the homes we've all been looking at most over the course of 2024....

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

1. Rightmove: A home fit for a Premier League football manager. Sat in the prestigious enclave of Victoria Road, Freshfield, this extraordinary residence showcases what high performance living truly means. Previously home to Liverpool's celebrated manager Jurgen Klopp, this palatial home boasts a spectacular swimming pool complex that would rival any luxury spa. The separate entertainment building makes this the perfect spot for hosting gatherings, while the private grounds offer a peaceful retreat from the world.

Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby) | Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

Photo Sales
Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

2. Rightmove: A home fit for a Premier League football manager. Sat in the prestigious enclave of Victoria Road, Freshfield, this extraordinary residence showcases what high performance living truly means. Previously home to Liverpool's celebrated manager Jurgen Klopp, this palatial home boasts a spectacular swimming pool complex that would rival any luxury spa. The separate entertainment building makes this the perfect spot for hosting gatherings, while the private grounds offer a peaceful retreat from the world.

Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby) | Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

Photo Sales
Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

3. Rightmove: A home fit for a Premier League football manager. Sat in the prestigious enclave of Victoria Road, Freshfield, this extraordinary residence showcases what high performance living truly means. Previously home to Liverpool's celebrated manager Jurgen Klopp, this palatial home boasts a spectacular swimming pool complex that would rival any luxury spa. The separate entertainment building makes this the perfect spot for hosting gatherings, while the private grounds offer a peaceful retreat from the world.

Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby) | Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

Photo Sales
Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

4. Rightmove: A home fit for a Premier League football manager. Sat in the prestigious enclave of Victoria Road, Freshfield, this extraordinary residence showcases what high performance living truly means. Previously home to Liverpool's celebrated manager Jurgen Klopp, this palatial home boasts a spectacular swimming pool complex that would rival any luxury spa. The separate entertainment building makes this the perfect spot for hosting gatherings, while the private grounds offer a peaceful retreat from the world.

Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby) | Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

Photo Sales
Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

5. Rightmove: A home fit for a Premier League football manager. Sat in the prestigious enclave of Victoria Road, Freshfield, this extraordinary residence showcases what high performance living truly means. Previously home to Liverpool's celebrated manager Jurgen Klopp, this palatial home boasts a spectacular swimming pool complex that would rival any luxury spa. The separate entertainment building makes this the perfect spot for hosting gatherings, while the private grounds offer a peaceful retreat from the world.

Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby) | Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

Photo Sales
Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

6. Rightmove: A home fit for a Premier League football manager. Sat in the prestigious enclave of Victoria Road, Freshfield, this extraordinary residence showcases what high performance living truly means. Previously home to Liverpool's celebrated manager Jurgen Klopp, this palatial home boasts a spectacular swimming pool complex that would rival any luxury spa. The separate entertainment building makes this the perfect spot for hosting gatherings, while the private grounds offer a peaceful retreat from the world.

Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby) | Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:RightmoveJurgen KloppBuckingham PalacePropertyLondonLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice