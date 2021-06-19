Recently-renovated three-storey, five-bed Lytham home with modern kitchen on the market for £670,000
This three-storey Lytham property is a period end-of-terraced house which serves up more than meets the eye.
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 11:14 am
On the market for £670,000 with Sold.co.uk, this five-bed property has been recently renovated and modernised and now features a fitted kitchen, four new bathrooms, an entrance hall, a dining room, a master bedroom with walk-in warbrobe and en suite, a study, and rear garden with patio. Take a look around...
