Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:08 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 14:09 BST

This spacious bungalow is a hidden gem of a property.

On the market for £299,950 with Butson Blofeld, this gorgeous three-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde home is lovely.

It features an entrance vestibule, a lounge with solid wood flooring and a wood burning stove, a fitted kitchen, wrap-around gardens, and an air of tranquillity.

1. Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

2. Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

3. Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

4. Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

5. Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

6. Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

