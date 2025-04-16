£16k boost for first time buyers in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Countryside Homes is offering a 5% financial boost at its Beaumont Green development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Countryside Homes is offering up to £16k to help first time buyers step onto the property ladder at Beaumont Green in Warton*.

Those interested in the four-bedroom Baybridge house type - available at Beaumont Green for £320,000 - will receive £16,000 to use in any way they want and the home includes over £4,000 in upgrades. A range of other four-bedroom and three-bedroom house types are also available with the 5% boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a chance for new buyers to supplement their deposit, lower their mortgage payments or enhance the fixtures and fittings in their home with specification upgrades.

The Baybridge

New buyers can also use some of the money to cover the higher stamp duty rates which recently came into effect from the government. From 1st April, the first-time buyers’ threshold reverted to £300,000 from £425,000. This means many hoping to buy their first home will now have to pay 5% on any amount over £300,000 in stamp duty tax - fees from which they were previously exempt.

Beaumont Green on Lytham Road, Warton has proved particularly popular with first time buyers since its launch in 2022. In response, 5 Star housebuilder, Countryside Homes has launched a financial boost aimed at helping more people kickstart the house-buying journey.

The development, run by an award-winning site manager, offers a range of three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting at £230,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Hardy, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “We know it’s a challenge for first time buyers to step onto the property ladder and the recent stamp duty changes have added an extra hurdle. We’re always exploring ways to make homeownership more achievable for new buyers and our 5% financial boost incentive will enable more people to fulfil their dream of owning a home.

The Baybridge

“Buyers have the freedom to use the money in a way that best suits their circumstances - whether that be help with stamp duty fees, increasing the deposit contribution or perhaps an upgrade within the home itself.

“Since we launched Countryside Homes at Beaumont Green, we’ve welcomed a large proportion of first time buyers keen to take advantage of the development’s high quality homes and convenient location. I’m looking forward to seeing many more first time buyers take advantage of the boost.”

*T&Cs apply, the 5% financial boost is available on selected plots only.

To find out more about Beaumont Green, visit the Countryside Hones website.