Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Assessing the latest data and figures from the Land Registry, we have tracked the changes in house prices across Blackpool, Wyre, and Fylde. Here’s what we found.

Blackpool

House prices dropped slightly in Blackpool in June, new figures show. The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.3% annual decline.

The average Blackpool house price in June was £133,935, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% decrease on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Blackpool was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Blackpool fell by £370 – putting the area 31st among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Blackpool spent an average of £119,580 on their property – £200 less than a year ago, but £25,890 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £143,740 on average in June – 20.2% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in Blackpool in June – they dropped 1% in price, to £79,708 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.5%.

Detached: down 0.7% monthly; down 1.8% annually; £216,101 average

Semi-detached: down 0.6% monthly; up 0.2% annually; £153,596 average

Terraced: down 0.1% monthly; up 0.4% annually; £115,213 average

How do property prices in Blackpool compare?

Buyers paid 39.2% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Blackpool. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

Blackpool: £133,935

The North West: £220,441

UK: £287,924

Annual change to June

Blackpool: -0.3%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyre

House prices increased by 2% – more than the average for the North West – in Wyre in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.7% over the last year.

The average Wyre house price in June was £196,408, Land Registry figures show – a 2% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Wyre was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wyre rose by £8,900 – putting the area 11th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Wyre spent an average of £164,000 on their property – £7,500 more than a year ago, and £37,200 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £214,000 on average in June – 30.5% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wyre in June – they increased 2.3%, to £151,505 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 4.8%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2% monthly; up 6.3% annually; £294,884 average

Semi-detached: up 1.9% monthly; up 4.6% annually; £190,378 average

Flats: up 1.2% monthly; remained level over the year; £103,211 average

How do property prices in Wyre compare?

Buyers paid 10.9% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Wyre. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

Wyre: £196,408

The North West: £220,441

UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

Wyre: +4.7%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Fylde

House prices increased by 4.5% – more than the average for the North West – in Fylde in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.4% over the last year.

The average Fylde house price in June was £246,254, Land Registry figures show – a 4.5% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Fylde was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Fylde rose by £10,000 – putting the area 14th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Fylde spent an average of £191,800 on their property – £8,300 more than a year ago, and £45,800 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £279,700 on average in June – 45.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Fylde in June – they increased 5.2%, to £208,000 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.7%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 4.5% monthly; up 5.1% annually; £377,287 average

Semi-detached: up 4.6% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £255,877 average

Flats: up 4% monthly; up 1.4% annually; £135,578 average

How do property prices in Fylde compare?

Buyers paid 11.7% more than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Fylde. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

Fylde: £246,254

The North West: £220,441

UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

Fylde: +4.4%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%