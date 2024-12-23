Promising 2-bed St Annes bungalow in charming location with solar panels up for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:39 GMT

This true bungalow is sure to be popular...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £245,000 with Purplebricks, this charming two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, located in the sought-after area of St Annes, offers a wonderful opportunity to acquire a well-positioned home.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Set on a generous corner plot, the property benefits from excellent local amenities, public transport, and motorway links, with easy access to St Annes, Lytham Square, and Blackpool. The bungalow also backs onto a tranquil sand dune nature reserve, providing a serene backdrop for any lucky owners.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The interior, which is in need of a little updating, features a spacious lounge with a wall-length window, two well-proportioned double bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, and a conservatory, while externally, the low-maintenance garden wraps around the property, complemented by a driveway, detached garage, and solar panels on the roof.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Additional features include UPVC double glazing, gas central heating, and a large loft space ideal for conversion, while this property is also offered with no onward chain, meaning that it represents an ideal chance for anyone looking to enjoy peaceful living with convenient access to nearby amenities and transport links.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Take a look around...

Lancashire town full of British pubs with open fires officially named UK's 2nd cosiest

5 Lancashire farms for sale for an aspiring Jeremy Clarkson style farmer to take on

Beloved family run Preston fish & chip shop put up for sale as owner looks to retire

All 33 Marston's pubs across Lancashire ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

13 incredible pictures inside Blowing Sands, Blackpool's oldest historic cottage on the market

Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks) | Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks) | Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks) | Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks) | Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

5. Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks) | Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

6. Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks) | Kilgrimol Gardens (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyPurple BricksMoneyLove YourLancashireBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice