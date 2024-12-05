This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £155,000 with Purplebricks, this piece of real estate certainly features a lot of home for your money.

A fully-refurbished home in Blackpool, this semi-detached property is located near Stanley Park, Victoria Hospital, and a number of local transport links. It is also in perfect condition, making it a very attractive turn-key home for someone looking for a property into which anyone can move straight away.

Boasting a newly-fitted kitchen diner, a spacious family lounge, and plenty of bright and airy spaces, the ground floor is ideally designed for modern living, while the first floor features three large and cleverly-designed bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Externally, the home has a lovely paved rear garden to boot, offering any potential owners use of a private outdoor space. Take a look around...