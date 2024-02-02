Part exchange event this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To help homeowners understand how the scheme works, it’s holding a special part exchange event at developments including Redwood Gardens, Marton Moss; Tower Gardens in Lower Darwen and Whittingham Fold in Goosnargh.

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “We’ve seen an increase in enquiries across all of our developments since the start of the year. People are encouraged by lenders offering more competitive interest rates, but in many cases they have a house to sell before they can commit to buying a new home and some are yet to put that property on the market. The good news for homeowners is that we can help streamline the selling and buying process with part exchange.

“Part exchange is a fantastic tool to help homeowners climb the housing ladder quickly and simply. It’s designed to take the stress out of moving. That starts with not having to find a local agent to market their home and having a buyer in place before starting to look for a new home. Put simply, part exchange means we will effectively act as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s home so that they’re free to

Elan is hosting a part exchange weekend at developments including Redwood Gardens (February 3 and 4)

buy a new Elan home.

“With part exchange the customer won’t have to worry about last minute haggles over price and there no hidden costs as we’ll pay for the survey and agent’s fees. We aim to exchange contracts in a matter of weeks, with the customer able to continue living in their current property until their new home is ready to move into. It means that instead of being held back by a slow moving chain, they’ll be able to move as soon as we’ve built their new home and the legal formalities are complete.”

Between the three locations, Elan has a good choice of three and four-bedroom homes available.

For those who don’t need to use part exchange, selected new homes in Lancashire are available with a 5% deposit boost.

All of Elan’s new homes achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of B, making them cheaper to run than most older properties. This also means they’re eligible to be purchased using “green mortgages” from selected lenders, which tend to offer more favourable rates than standard mortgages.

Elan’s part exchange event takes place at developments across the North West this weekend (February 3 and 4) including:

Redwood Gardens, Marton Moss, between Blackpool and Lytham

Tower Gardens, Lower Darwen

Whittingham Fold, Goosnargh