Paddle boarding to flower power - take a look inside the home showcasing life on the Fylde coast

Perfectly placed in Marton Moss, between Blackpool and Lytham, it offers the chance to embrace life on the Fylde coast. The setting has even inspired the interior designers who’ve dressed the showcase property.

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “Show homes are more than simply a means of demonstrating a single house or our specification. They help bring the dream of moving to a new home alive. This is particularly important for buyers with children who want to involve them in the home buying journey and ensure they adapt and adjust to their changing environment. With that in mind we’ve included fun children’s bedrooms in our show home at Redwood Gardens. We’ve had some fantastic feedback from people who say they love how we’ve given a subtle nod to the location with the styling while also offering inspiration as to how they can embrace the latest interior trends themselves.”

Alex Egan, from Stanza Style, added: “We couldn’t resist creating a paddle boarding themed bedroom, given the development’s close location to the sea. There’s handmade wooden paddle board art, a wetsuit hanging up and even a paddle. We’ve thought about how a growing teenager would utilise this spacious room and included a place to do homework too.”

A paddle boarding teen’s room reflects the coastal setting of Elan’s new homes at Redwood Gardens

There’s also a cute younger child’s bedroom with a retro flower power vibe thanks to 1960s’ style floral wallpaper, with coordinating headboard and rug.

“Floral and biophilic patterns are a continuing trend in interiors and we’ve embraced this in styling the Elan show home at Redwood Gardens,” Alex added.

Other trends on display include panelling in the hallway and beading in the lounge, where it’s been used to create the effect of a second frame surrounding artwork.

A long neutral sofa with piped edging, emphasises the spaciousness of the lounge as it would comfortably seat five people. It’s complemented by two armchairs.

The spacious lounge in the Elan show home at Redwood Gardens

The kitchen/ dining room is accessed either via the hall or through double doors from the lounge.

A round mirror in the dining area, plus French doors opening out onto the rear garden, amplifies the natural light in this sociable space.

A utility adjoining the kitchen provides a dedicated space for the washer and dryer and leads through to a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The main bedroom benefits an en-suite, meaning the family bathroom serves the other three.

The kitchen and dining room is destined to be the heart of the home

A Seaton, like the show home, is available from £384,995.

Elan has partnered with Own New to offer Rate Reducer on selected new homes at Redwood Gardens. The scheme gives buyers access to lower interest rates and reduced monthly mortgage repayments during the initial mortgage period.

Alternatively, Elan is offering a 5% deposit boost or the homebuilder will help those with a property to sell with its EasyMove or part exchange schemes.

Located on Moss Hey Road, the homes at Redwood Garden enjoy a leafy location, with good local amenities nearby. Marton Moss Local Nature Reserve is within easy reach and helped inspire the décor in our show home. Lytham’s famous green is less than five miles away, along with the town’s boutique stores and popular restaurants. In the other direction, Blackpool Tower, the Grand Theatre and a host of other attractions are within easy reach.