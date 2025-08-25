Opulent contemporary delight for sale overlooking Wrea Green in Lancashire with pool, gym and hot tub

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This amazing property has the wow factor - it doesn’t come much better than this.

It is an opulent contemporary home that has been custom built to the highest specification, to provide the ultimate luxury home for any family.

Situated in the picturesque village of Wrea Green, the property occupies an unrivalled position overlooking the village green, with further stunning views to the rear.

Internally, this stunning home offers spacious open plan living, multi-level gardens, indoor swimming pool and gym and a hot tub. It’s absolutely stunning - let the pictures do the talking.

It’s priced at £2m with Lytham Estate Agents

The Greenside, Wrea Green

1. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
2. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
3. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
4. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
5. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
6. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
