On the market for £1.95m with Armitstead Barnett, Pyebrook Barn is a remarkable Grade II listed barn conversion, blending historical charm with modern luxury, making it a unique and luxury home.

This 5-bedroom home has been meticulously restored, preserving original features such as exposed oak beams, stonework, and barn doors, while integrating contemporary luxuries like a Control 4 system, Rako lighting, and a sunken wine cellar.

The property boasts a living kitchen, three reception rooms, five bathrooms, and exceptional joinery, including durable Accoya wood and bespoke cedar gutters. The heart of the home is its expansive open-plan living kitchen, featuring high-gloss cabinetry, Quartz and Corian work surfaces, and top-of-the-line appliances.

Large sliding doors open to a beautifully landscaped walled courtyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The property also includes a cosy lounge with a multi-fuel stove, a music area with a grand piano, and a cinema room equipped with cutting-edge technology.

The principal suite offers a luxurious sanctuary with natural light, a freestanding copper bath, and a bespoke walk-in wardrobe. Four additional bedrooms provide elegance and comfort, and the top floor features vaulted ceilings with electric Velux windows, ideal for guest rooms or home offices.

Outside, the property is equally impressive, with a walled rear courtyard, a TimberIN hot tub, and a stunning treehouse designed by Cool Canvas Ltd. The expansive lawned orchard garden also features a sunken trampoline, creating a fun and tranquil space for all.

The property includes secure garaging with electric doors and an electric car charging point, as well as potential for further development with planning permission for an outbuilding. This place has it all, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) | Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo Sales

2 . Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) | Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo Sales

3 . Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) | Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo Sales

4 . Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) | Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo Sales

5 . Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) | Town Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo Sales