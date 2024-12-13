Described by estate agents, Savills, as “one of the finest homes in the North West”, this six-bed detached mansion boasts over 10,000 sq. ft and is set in discreet and secure grounds in the beautiful Merseyside town of Formby.

Located on Lifeboat Road - considered one of the most desirable roads in the region - the impressive home is accessed via double opening electric gates leading to a sweeping driveway.

With a butler's pantry, six luxury bedroom suites, home cinema, beauty room, wine cellar and an 8-car garage with turntable, the property is definitely fancy and is on the market for an eye watering £4,500,000.

The mansion - which is described as being “literally on the doorstep of The National Trust Pinewoods Nature Reserve” - also benefits from an indoor swimming pool complex and steam room, and six bathrooms.

Take a look around...

Location: Lifeboat Road, Formby, Merseyside L37