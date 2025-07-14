It's so charming! We the tour the quirky Norbreck 3-bed home with a stunning garden

The vibrant semi-detached home on Oakland Avenue is on the market for £194,950 with Royle Estate Agents.

The quirky property briefly comprises of a port, a generous living room, a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining room and a utility room on the ground floor.

The first floor is three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The charming home boasts a neatly landscaped private garden to rear and off road parking.

