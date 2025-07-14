It's so charming! We the tour the quirky Norbreck 3-bed home with a stunning garden

By Adriana Amor
Published 14th Jul 2025, 17:23 BST

Explore the charming 3-bedroom home in Norbreck, featuring a stunning garden and unique design.

The vibrant semi-detached home on Oakland Avenue is on the market for £194,950 with Royle Estate Agents.

The quirky property briefly comprises of a port, a generous living room, a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining room and a utility room on the ground floor.

The first floor is three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The charming home boasts a neatly landscaped private garden to rear and off road parking.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the property.

1. No. 9, Oakland Avenue, Norbreck, Lancs FY5 1RX

Royle Estate Agents

2. No. 9, Oakland Avenue, Norbreck, Lancs FY5 1RX

Royle Estate Agents

3. No. 9, Oakland Avenue, Norbreck, Lancs FY5 1RX

Royle Estate Agents

4. No. 9, Oakland Avenue, Norbreck, Lancs FY5 1RX

Royle Estate Agents

5. No. 9, Oakland Avenue, Norbreck, Lancs FY5 1RX

Royle Estate Agents

6. No. 9, Oakland Avenue, Norbreck, Lancs FY5 1RX

Royle Estate Agents

