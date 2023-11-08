New free advice line and winter gadgets packs available to help people in Blackpool

As the hard winter months approach, struggling Blackpool residents will be able to access free advice on keeping their homes warm and get support on lowering their energy bills by calling the new YES Warmer Homes Advice Line.

YES Energy Solutions, a Community Interest and a social enterprise, committed to helping as many people as possible to live in more affordable and efficient warm homes, has launched this new service and is urging people to call for free advice and support.

The team of dedicated and friendly experts answering calls at the YES Warmer Homes Advice Line are ready to answer any questions on staying warm and saving money. By calling the new line, families and individuals can get easy tips and confidential advice to help, as well as discover free funding opportunities for home improvements, such as new loft insulation or a new boiler. The free funding comes from government, local authority and energy company obligation schemes to help as many people as possible to have a warm home this winter. Our friendly team have helped over 10,000 people in the last three years to upgrade their homes to make them warmer and more affordable.

The team at YES Energy Solutions has also put together a completely free energy saving pack, to help families make their homes more energy-efficient this winter. From simple tips to practical tools and useful gadgets, the pack has lots to help people stay warm while helping cut down on energy costs. So far, the community company has given away nearly 3,000 packs. Blackpool residents are urged to text ADVICE to 82228 or call 03301 359 110 to receive their pack and get tailored support.

YES Warmer Homes Advice Line are ready to answer any questions on staying warm and saving money

Duncan McCombie from YES Energy Solutions, says: "It’s tough out there, and we understand the huge challenges posed by high energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis across the county. If you’re struggling with your bills or just want some help getting to grips with your energy use ready for the winter, we’re here for you. We want to help people understand how they can manage their bills and access funding which could include free financial support for loft insulation or a new boiler. Our support means people and families will improve their energy efficiency in their homes and improve their household budget for the longer-term.”