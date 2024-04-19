Grade II listed property New Boston Hotel in Fleetwood fails to sell at auction
The Grade II listed building was due to go under the hammer earlier this week but there were no bids.
The property, which had a guide price of £350k, came under the spotlight last month when plans were submitted to Wyre Council to set up a rehab-type residential amenity but was scrapped after strong opposition from residents.
The hotel on The Esplanade is a 24 bedroomed Grade II listed building and has long been seen as the town's second most prestigious hotel after the North Euston.
It has fabulous views of Morecambe Bay too. Auctioneers Auction House North West say it offers excellent potential.
A spokesperson for the auctioneers said: “We will look at post-auction interest as the property is open to offers. And if it doesn’t sell, it will be relisted at our next auction on May 15 at a reduced guide price.
