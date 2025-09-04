Moving made easy for Lancashire home owners

House hunters are invited to a Home Movers weekend at Countryside Homes’ Beaumont Green development in Warton, Lancashire, on 6th and 7th September.

Located on Nectar Drive off Lytham Road, Beaumont Green will open the doors to its Dunham view home from 10:30am to 4:30pm. Buyers can take an exclusive tour of the four-bedroom property and learn about the buying schemes offered by Countryside Homes.

The Dunham, which is available to move into in time for Christmas, features Countryside Homes’ signature design and enhanced specification, boasting skylight windows, an open plan kitchen and double-glazed French doors.

Whether they’re upsizing, downsizing or just fancy a change of scenery, Countryside Homes offers buyers a range of solutions to take the stress out of moving. From buying a homeowner’s current property through Home Exchange, to facilitating its sale through Smooth Move, both schemes are available at Beaumont Green.

The development is currently offering a range of four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £315,000.

Zac Worthington, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “We help buyers make moving stress-free through our Home Exchange and Smooth Move schemes. At our Home Movers weekend, buyers can learn more about their options and view the type of home that they could be living in by the end of the year. It’s an opportunity for movers to see the specification we offer first-hand, and a chance for them to picture themselves in a brand new home.”

For more information about the homes at Beaumont Green, visit the Countryside Homes website.