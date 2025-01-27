Modern marvel 4 bed, 3 floor Lancaster family home with balconies and rear garden up for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 14:10 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 14:56 GMT

Sitting near the banks of the River Lune, this huge modern family home is not one to be missed.

On the market for £329,950 with Houseclub, this slick, stylish, and modern 4-bed, 3-storey Halton home near Lancaster is the perfect blend of modern design and spacious family living, boasting a gorgeous fitted kitchen, two balconies, large bedrooms, a secluded rear garden, and a plethora of nearby amenities.

What do you make of this home?

Take a look around...

1. Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

2. Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

3. Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

4. Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

5. Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

6. Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

