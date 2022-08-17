News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
Credit: Neil Robinson Estate Agents

Modern four-bed semi-detached home on the market for just £120k

This home is one of the best bargains in the North West.

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:34 am

On the market for £120,000 with Neil Robinson Estate Agents, this four-bed property on the outskirts of Skelmersdale has been refurbished and now features a modern fitted kitchen, a large lounge with dining area, a downstairs bathroom, a downstairs bedroom which could be converted into a study, large bedrooms, a spacious family bathroom, a conservatory, and an enclosed rear garden. Take a look around...

Credit: Neil Robinson Estate Agents

1. Enstone

Credit: Neil Robinson Estate Agents

Photo: Credit: Neil Robinson Estate Agents

Photo Sales

2. Enstone

Credit: Neil Robinson Estate Agents

Photo: Credit: Neil Robinson Estate Agents

Photo Sales

3. Enstone

Credit: Neil Robinson Estate Agents

Photo: Credit: Neil Robinson Estate Agents

Photo Sales

4. Enstone

Credit: Neil Robinson Estate Agents

Photo: Credit: Neil Robinson Estate Agents

Photo Sales
North WestSkelmersdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4