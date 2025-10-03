Clifton Drive, Lytham placeholder image
Clifton Drive, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Mediterranean style beauty for sale in prestigious Lytham is all on one level with a sleek, stylish finish

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 10:22 BST

This beautifully finished three bedroom Mediterranean Style single storey home offers stylish, light-filled living with a high-quality interior and a seamless layout—all set across one spacious level.

Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, it’s perfect for easy, modern living.

A truly one-of-a-kind home in an incredibly sought-after location.

This stunning, fully rebuilt home (completed June 2023) sits on a beautifully private, south-facing plot on Clifton Drive—just moments from the beach, Fairhaven Lake and a short walk into Lytham town centre.

This sleek, single-story home blends minimalist design with cosy functionality. Clean architectural lines, large windows and an open floor plan create a bright airy atmosphere throughout. Take a tour...

It’s on the market for £1,200,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Clifton Drive, Lytham

1. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Clifton Drive, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Clifton Drive, Lytham

2. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Clifton Drive, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Clifton Drive, Lytham

3. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Clifton Drive, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Clifton Drive, Lytham

4. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Clifton Drive, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Clifton Drive, Lytham

5. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Clifton Drive, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Clifton Drive, Lytham

6. Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Clifton Drive, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Lytham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice