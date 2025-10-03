Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, it’s perfect for easy, modern living.
A truly one-of-a-kind home in an incredibly sought-after location.
This stunning, fully rebuilt home (completed June 2023) sits on a beautifully private, south-facing plot on Clifton Drive—just moments from the beach, Fairhaven Lake and a short walk into Lytham town centre.
This sleek, single-story home blends minimalist design with cosy functionality. Clean architectural lines, large windows and an open floor plan create a bright airy atmosphere throughout. Take a tour...
It’s on the market for £1,200,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham