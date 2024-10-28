On the market for offers in excess of £1.5m with Lytham Estate Agents, this grand property is a sight for sore eyes.

This deluxe detached family home is located in the charming village of Wrea Green, combining the functionality of being lcoated near Preston and Blackpool with the modern elegance of a truly stunning mansion.

Spanning some 4,600 square feet, this grand and opulent home is massive, with living spaces flooded with natural light making it the perfect space for growing families and entertaining.

The ground floor includes a welcoming and spacious reception hall, a spacious family lounge, a games room, and an open-plan living/dining kitchen with bi-fold doors leading out onto the rear garden, which is south-facing and landscaped to a stunning standard. There is also a ground-floor bedroom with en suite perfect for those in need of accessibility.

Upstairs, you will find a lavish and well-appointed main bedroom with private balcony, en suite, and dressing room, as well as four additional bedrooms, each with their own en suites as well.

The outdoor areas include a gated driveway with ample parking, a double garage, electric car charging, and a rear garden with large patio area, lush lawns, and established plants, making it the perfect place in which to kick back and relax.

Take a look around...

