On the market for £1.36m with Curlett Jones Estates, this spectacular three-bed home is a rea estate wonder.

The wonderfully named Odd House is a stunning Bretherton property set in a peaceful and tranquil location on a gorgeous 1.3-acre plot. Offering a unique lifestyle, this property is on the market with no onward chain and boasts impressive rolling gardens and oodles of space both inside and out.

On the ground floor, you will find a charming open-plan living area with solid oak beams, a cosy living room with wood-burner, and a bespoke modern kitchen with a luxury finish, granite worktops, integrated appliances, and a walnut dining table.

Upstairs, you’ll find the dual-aspect main bedroom with a dressing room and deluxe en suite including a free-standing bath as well as two other bedrooms, also with their own en suite bathroom facilities.

The home’s basement features a cinema and games room with acoustic wood panelling, a bar, and a wine cellar. Outside, you’ll be able to enjoy the south-facing Mediterranean-inspired garden, which includes a patio, a fire pit, and an orchard.

The home also features a double garage, a gym, a potential home office, underfloor heating, soundproofing, and a central vacuum system. Take a look around...

Odd House Lane (Credit: Curlett Jones Estates)

