On the market for offers in excess of £999,950 with Regan & Hallworth, this exceptional five-bed gated home in Whittle-le-Woods near Chorley is all about modern luxury, seclusion and privacy, and oodles of space for family living.

Promising any lucky new owners the perfect blend of 21st century living defined by convenience, security, and entertainment, this home has been recently renovated and now boasts a fetching open-plan design with a versatile ground-floor bedroom with its own kitchen and bathroom - a perfect space for an annex or granny flat.

At the heart of the home is the gorgeous kitchen with high-end appliances and the welcoming family room with modern media wall. There is also a formal lounge with marble fireplace and a home theatre, study, and sliding doors opening onto the landscaped garden.

Upstairs, each bedroom is spacious and well-proportioned, with the master suite a room of true luxury with an en-suite bathroom and ample wardrobe space. Throughout the home, the property is equipped with state-of-the-art technology including smart TVs, media walls, and smart lighting, all controllable via an iPad. There is also CCTV and electronic gates.

Heading outside, the secluded garden is an oasis - there’s a decked area, a jacuzzi, an outdoor kitchen and bar, and a pond with water feature fountain. The property sits on a 0.3-acre plot and is freehold, with no chain.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss...

