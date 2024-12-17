On the market for £750,000 with Churcher Estates, this gorgeous and unique modern mansion is an impressive seven-bed family home located in the charming village of Scarisbrick, but five minutes from Southport and Ormskirk.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Offering easy access to amenities, schools, and transport links, this home also spans some 4,000 square feet, making it a huge modern home featuring five double bedrooms in the main house alone as well as a self-contained two-bed annexe, providing versatile living options.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Passing through the electric gates, you’ll find ample parking spaces and an integrated double garage, while inside there is a spacious hallway leading through to the bright open-plan living room with log burner. The modern kitchen features quartz worktops and built-in appliances as well as a separate utility room, while there is also an office and downstairs WC.
Heading upstairs, you’ll encounter a main bedroom with a private balcony and luxury en suite as well as another bedroom with en suite facilities and a large family bathroom to service the other rooms. Outside, the rear garden boasts a well-maintained lawn, a fully enclosed swimming pool, and a patio for entertaining.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
The annex is elegantly finished with herringbone flooring, a modern kitchen, and a bathroom. This home offers ideal family living, combining spacious interiors, a stylish kitchen, an annex, and an outdoor pool, making it the perfect facility for those seeking a forever home with ample space and modern amenities.
Take a look around...
Be sure not to miss...
The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.