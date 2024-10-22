On the market for £2.75m with JGL Operations Limited, this home is the dream.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Known as ‘The White Cottage, this stunning Lytham property not only features a prominent location but also boasts quite the history: thought originally to have been ‘Squire Clifton's’ Hunting Lodge, a building has been in place since at least 1786, this home was regarded as the ‘belle of the village’ by the 1830s.
A detached four bedroom home overlooking the Ribble Estuary in the heart of Lytham, this home is set back from the road with front and rear gardens, off road parking, and a double garage.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
It also features a side porch, plant room, dining hall, formal sitting room, huge open-plan family kitchen, utility room, ground floor shower room, sun room with games area, and feature staircase leading upstairs.
On the first floor, you’ll find a large landing, master double bedroom suite with dressing room and en suite bathroom as well as its own balcony, a guest double bedroom suite with sea views and shower room, another two double bedrooms with en suite shower rooms, and a second rear garden facing balcony.
Take a look around... For those still in the market for that perfect home...
Flawless & super stylish detached 5 bed Preston family home with modern interior & garden annexe on the market
Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market
Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.