On the market for £2.75m with JGL Operations Limited, this home is the dream.

Known as ‘The White Cottage, this stunning Lytham property not only features a prominent location but also boasts quite the history: thought originally to have been ‘Squire Clifton's’ Hunting Lodge, a building has been in place since at least 1786, this home was regarded as the ‘belle of the village’ by the 1830s.

A detached four bedroom home overlooking the Ribble Estuary in the heart of Lytham, this home is set back from the road with front and rear gardens, off road parking, and a double garage.

It also features a side porch, plant room, dining hall, formal sitting room, huge open-plan family kitchen, utility room, ground floor shower room, sun room with games area, and feature staircase leading upstairs.

On the first floor, you’ll find a large landing, master double bedroom suite with dressing room and en suite bathroom as well as its own balcony, a guest double bedroom suite with sea views and shower room, another two double bedrooms with en suite shower rooms, and a second rear garden facing balcony.

For those still in the market for that perfect home...

