Majestic: unique German Huf Haus mansion in Lytham with space-age design hits the market for whopping price

Built in 2008, this home is unlike any other and is the only one of its kind on the Fylde Coast.

By Jack Marshall
2 hours ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 1:39pm

On the market for £1.6m with JD Gallagher Estate Agents, this magnificent four-bed detached Lytham super-home features a unique design, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, an open-plan design, panoramic views of the sprawling 0.68-acre gardens, a glossy kitchen, a vaulted living area with wood-burner, a home cinema, a main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, and an inimitable style throughout. Take a look around...

