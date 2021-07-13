Magnificent three-storey period Lytham home with gorgeous breakfast kitchen on the market for £1.375m
This three-storey period property is one of Lytham's finest.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £1.375m with Lytham Estate Agents, this six-bed home features a reception hall, formal sitting room, open-plan lounge off the dining room, large breakfast kitchen, garage, a luxurious family bathroom, a home office, and fantastic private landscaped gardens. Take a look around...
