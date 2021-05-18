Credit: Roman James Estates

Magnificent three-storey, five-bed Blackpool home overlooking Stanley Park with modern interior and landscaped garden yours for £525,000

This property is accurately described by the estate agent as an 'exquisite double-fronted family home'.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 4:31 pm

On the market for £525,000 with Roman James Estates, this five-bed, three-storey Blackpool property features a wonderful reception hallways with coving to ceiling, a lounge with feature granite fireplace, a dining room, a fitted breakfast kitchen with central island, bedroom views overlooking Stanley Park, a home office, and landscaped rear gardens with patio. Take a look around...

