On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Fine & Country, this three-bed Orrell bungalow features electric gates, mature gardens leading up to the front entrance, a vaulted living room, a breakfast kitchen with breakfast bar, a second sitting room with wood-burner, spacious bedrooms, and landscaped gardens with a koi carp pond, outbuildings including a gym and a hot tub house, and a garage with a workshop. Take a look around...