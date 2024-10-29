On the market for £225,000 with Mi Homes Estate Agents, this home is the perfect home for a young family looking for the next step on the property ladder.

Located on a quiet and tranquil cul-de-sac in the peaceful village of Wesham, this beautifully-maintained family home is detached, spacious, functional, and simply ideal for everyday life.

Conveniently-situated given its dual proximity to both Preston and Blackpool, this home also benefits from a range of nearby amenities, including schools and shops as well as the M55 and other transport links.

Inside, the home features a modern and high-gloss fitted kitchen, a newly-fitted downsairs bathroom, and a comfortable and cosy family lounge, perfect for those nights in watching a film.

Upstairs, there are three large and spacious bedrooms as well as a charming and well-appointed family bathroom, complete with its own step-in shower and stylish finishes from start to end.

Externally, the home boasts a well-kept front garden as well as a spacious driveway leading up to a practical detached garage. Round the back of the property, the south-facing rear garden is a highlight of the home, featuring privacy as well as Indian stone paving, an artificial lawn, and lush borders of trees and shrubs.

It’s easy to see why the estate agents have described this place as a ‘great opportunity’. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss out on some of our other standout recent pieces covering lifestyle in Lancashire...

1 . Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Photo Sales

2 . Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Photo Sales

3 . Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Photo Sales

4 . Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Photo Sales

5 . Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Photo Sales

6 . Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Eskham Close (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents) Photo Sales