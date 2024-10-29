On the market for £225,000 with Mi Homes Estate Agents, this home is the perfect home for a young family looking for the next step on the property ladder.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Located on a quiet and tranquil cul-de-sac in the peaceful village of Wesham, this beautifully-maintained family home is detached, spacious, functional, and simply ideal for everyday life.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Conveniently-situated given its dual proximity to both Preston and Blackpool, this home also benefits from a range of nearby amenities, including schools and shops as well as the M55 and other transport links.
Inside, the home features a modern and high-gloss fitted kitchen, a newly-fitted downsairs bathroom, and a comfortable and cosy family lounge, perfect for those nights in watching a film.
Upstairs, there are three large and spacious bedrooms as well as a charming and well-appointed family bathroom, complete with its own step-in shower and stylish finishes from start to end.
Externally, the home boasts a well-kept front garden as well as a spacious driveway leading up to a practical detached garage. Round the back of the property, the south-facing rear garden is a highlight of the home, featuring privacy as well as Indian stone paving, an artificial lawn, and lush borders of trees and shrubs.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
It’s easy to see why the estate agents have described this place as a ‘great opportunity’. Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss out on some of our other standout recent pieces covering lifestyle in Lancashire...
26 of the best & highest rated restaurants in Lancashire you have to try, from takeaways to Michelin stars
Idyllic 5 bed countryside family barn conversion in picturesque rural village with huge garden on the market