Credit: Unique Estate Agency

Magnificent five-bed Fylde family home with flawless redesigned interior on the market for £899,950

This superb property has been completed redesigned and refitted by its existing owners to great effect.

By Jack Marshall
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:38 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:03 pm

On the market for £899,950 with Unique Estate Agency, this five-bed detached home in Lytham St. Annes features a gorgeous interior with slick finish, oak parquet flooring, a stunning dining kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, a double garage, a work studio, and magnificent garden. Take a look around...

1. WBEGnews-14-03-22-Clifton Drive North 2 Property PAP-NW.jpg

Credit: Unique Estate Agency

Photo: Credit: Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales

2. WBEGnews-14-03-22-Clifton Drive North 3 Property PAP-NW.jpg

Credit: Unique Estate Agency

Photo: Credit: Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales

3. WBEGnews-14-03-22-Clifton Drive North 4 Property PAP-NW.jpg

Credit: Unique Estate Agency

Photo: Credit: Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales

4. WBEGnews-14-03-22-Clifton Drive North 5 Property PAP-NW.jpg

Credit: Unique Estate Agency

Photo: Credit: Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales
Fylde
Next Page
Page 1 of 4