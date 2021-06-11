Magnificent four-bed Blackpool home with executive fitted kitchen and spacious bedrooms on the market for £400,000
This wonderful link detached home is an eye-catcher.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:56 pm
On the market for £400,000 with Roman James Estates, this four-bed detached Blackpool home features a spacious open-plan kitchen, a bay-fronted lounge, dining room, ground floor bedroom with Jack-and-Jill bathroom, a master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, large rear garden with raised decking area, and large timber store. Take a look around...
