Magical seven-bed Peak District mansion set in 1.75 acres and with two-bed cottage on the market for £1.495m
This countryside mansion is the dream Peak District getaway.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:36 am
On the market for £1,495,000 with Savills, this seven-bed super-home has been recently renovated and extended and is set in mature grounds and gardens of around 1.75 acres in which sits a linked two bedroom cottage. It also features a stunning interior and spacious rooms throughout. Take a look around...
