Magical seven-bed Peak District manor house with formal features and two self-contained annexes on the market for £1.995m
This veritable seven-bed castle-esque property is a dream countryside retreat.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:28 am
On the market for £1.995m with Savills, this stunning Buxton property has been recently refurbished and boasts an impressive full-height reception hall, three well-appointed reception rooms, a formal study, a library and former billiards room, a superb breakfast kitchen, a principle bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a self-contained one bedroom basement apartment, and an additional two-bed coach house and one-bed cottage. Take a look around...
